Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Goldstein Munger & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 33,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $81.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

