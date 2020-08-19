Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,010,000 after buying an additional 107,011 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 38,320 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,117,218.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,846.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

