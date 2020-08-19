Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of Liberty Global worth $14,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,042,000 after buying an additional 144,914 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 94.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,459,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,386,000 after acquiring an additional 708,570 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 41.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 367,225 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Liberty Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,066,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after purchasing an additional 62,533 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 850,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYA opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.92). Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $125,778.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. New Street Research raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.69.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.