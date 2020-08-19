Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 869.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,211 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,089 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,498,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at $1,238,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at $2,775,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 609.4% during the second quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,540 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $95,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,395.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $857,714.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,627,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock valued at $14,389,180. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.78.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $138.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.27. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

