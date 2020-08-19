Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Position Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zynga were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Zynga by 7.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 25,201 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,026,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 375,800 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 622.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 169,818 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 33,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $308,402.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,224 shares in the company, valued at $668,535.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $102,964.26. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 423,063 shares of company stock worth $3,895,502. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Bank of America cut Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.70 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

ZNGA stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. Zynga Inc has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

