IFP Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,221,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,948,650.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE APLE opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.