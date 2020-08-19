Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 4,387 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 83.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $135,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $871,210.89. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTS. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of WTS opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $338.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.64 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

