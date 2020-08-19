Fifth Third Bancorp Has $271,000 Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William George III sold 19,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,039,965.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,064.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,040,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,036 shares of company stock worth $4,493,378 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

FIX stock opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $55.59.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $743.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.90 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

