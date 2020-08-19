Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 137.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 236,290 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $11,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 161.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,560.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 5,015.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $397,211,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $32,613.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,972,153 shares of company stock valued at $767,959,867. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IR opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.06.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

