Swiss National Bank Buys 20,100 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of Mosaic worth $17,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mosaic by 27.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 115,093 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Mosaic by 11.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mosaic by 18.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 190,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,436,000 after buying an additional 336,423 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Mosaic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BofA Securities upgraded Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

NYSE:MOS opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. Mosaic Co has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18, a PEG ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

