AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Sun Communities by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,655,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,265,000 after buying an additional 1,019,884 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 31.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,092,000 after acquiring an additional 588,988 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 311.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 660,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,492,000 after acquiring an additional 500,320 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at about $46,508,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 657,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,063,000 after purchasing an additional 320,491 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUI opened at $146.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. Analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

