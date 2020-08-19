WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 300.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,396 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.67% of RBB Bancorp worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,169,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 111.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 41,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

RBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on RBB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised RBB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RBB Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

In related news, Director James Kao purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,098.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

