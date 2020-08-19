DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111,291 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 34,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

MDU opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

