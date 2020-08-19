Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $117.73

Stepan (NYSE:SCL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.73 and last traded at $117.65, with a volume of 151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.06.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $460.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $196,220.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,114.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $48,513.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,407.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,988 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stepan in the second quarter worth $48,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 28.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 1,612.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

