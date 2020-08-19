Murphy Capital Management Inc. Buys 358 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,058 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.1% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after buying an additional 1,251,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,643,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,657 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $211.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $217.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,600.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

