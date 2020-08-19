Christopher L. Gaenzle Sells 1,364 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Stock

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $140,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $103.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average of $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.32.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.12 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRAH shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair cut PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 6.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 603,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,122,000 after purchasing an additional 23,719 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $915,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 377.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

