Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.54.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $2,179,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,990,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $398,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,996 shares of company stock worth $11,248,859. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,954 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Fiserv by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843,044 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fiserv by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,231 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,650,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,961 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

