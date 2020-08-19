Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.64

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.64 and last traded at $67.74, with a volume of 299563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.77.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROCK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.85 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,671,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 875,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 422,525 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 78.6% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 915,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,942,000 after buying an additional 402,921 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,854,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,371,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after buying an additional 150,785 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

