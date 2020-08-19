LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LAMR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average is $67.20. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

