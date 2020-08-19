Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 105,300 Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 105,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 200.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 148,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 12.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 45,323 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,539 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBX opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.42. Unity Biotechnology Inc has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

UBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

