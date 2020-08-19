Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 81,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 913,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,856,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group stock opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Hub Group Inc has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $779.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Hub Group Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $317,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,466.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

