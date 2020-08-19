Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 13.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 17.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $192.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $198.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.06.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Cfra raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen raised Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.43.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

