Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 13.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 17.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MOH opened at $192.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $198.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.06.
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Cfra raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen raised Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.43.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
