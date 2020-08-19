LSV Asset Management Trims Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,558.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,032.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,586.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,500.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1,380.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

