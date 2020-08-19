Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 84,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYF stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

