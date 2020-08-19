LSV Asset Management Sells 9,200 Shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.53% of Bel Fuse worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bel Fuse by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 133,934 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 56.6% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 113,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,950 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a market cap of $161.64 million, a PE ratio of 219.67 and a beta of 1.42. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.68. Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $121.17 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

