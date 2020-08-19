LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.10% of Northrim BanCorp worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 20.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 64.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 48.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $167.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $34.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 11.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson acquired 1,080 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.57 per share, with a total value of $25,455.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Karp acquired 1,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,389.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,595 shares of company stock valued at $113,465. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NRIM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.