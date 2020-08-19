Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $4,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,825,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ZEN stock opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. Zendesk Inc has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $101.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.11.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,476,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,491,000 after purchasing an additional 478,836 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,051,000 after purchasing an additional 943,914 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 792.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,765,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,978 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,738,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,447,000 after purchasing an additional 721,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.68.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

