Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $4,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,825,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ZEN stock opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. Zendesk Inc has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $101.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.11.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.68.
About Zendesk
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.
