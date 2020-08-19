Daniel D. Burton Sells 110,422 Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 110,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $3,539,025.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,284.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $44.98.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 46.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.53.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

