LSV Asset Management Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.21% of Mercantile Bank worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 27.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 7.8% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 382,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $510,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised Mercantile Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $363.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

