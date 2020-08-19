Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 107,600 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 107,600 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 327.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 22.78%. Analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William H. Hanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 41,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $390,899.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,163.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,969 shares of company stock worth $711,446. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLDD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

