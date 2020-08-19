Bessemer Group Inc. Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 1,186.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 51,024 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,756,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $64,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,402 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,249,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.76.

Shares of COG opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

