Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 19,261 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,261 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 118,885 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,553 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 40,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $44.16.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

