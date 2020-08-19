Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires Shares of 235 Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 265.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE stock opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software Inc has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11,289.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day moving average of $102.41.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $168.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $151,889.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,468 shares in the company, valued at $475,573.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $1,419,625.00. Insiders sold a total of 62,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWRE. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.55.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

