IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $106,232,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,163 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,722,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,575 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,346,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,766,000 after purchasing an additional 994,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised D. R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $74.34.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.