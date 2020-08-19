484 Shares in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 143.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 9,375.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 116.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth $91,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $93.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dilek Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $198,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,113.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

