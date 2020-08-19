IFP Advisors Inc Sells 429 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $466,056.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,193.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $1,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,896,026.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,143 shares of company stock worth $5,376,533. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.64.

Shares of LPLA opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.