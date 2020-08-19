IFP Advisors Inc Makes New $153,000 Investment in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,717,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,788,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,059,000 after acquiring an additional 873,780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3,499.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,418,000 after acquiring an additional 210,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNDM. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

TNDM stock opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.47. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $110.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,886 shares in the company, valued at $598,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $922,662.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 394,280 shares of company stock worth $41,024,855. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

