Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $181.68

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $181.68 and last traded at $180.22, with a volume of 8116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Get Generac alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,028.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $623,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at $84,279,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,292 shares of company stock worth $1,827,620 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 0.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 3.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac by 0.7% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.