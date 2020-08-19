IFP Advisors Inc Sells 584 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in JD.Com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in JD.Com by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 248,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 123,832 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in JD.Com by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in JD.Com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in JD.Com by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.48.

JD stock opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $71.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

