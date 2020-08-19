IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,609 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,142 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HP by 4.3% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 237,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $269,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of HP by 56.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,452,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 521,490 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of HP by 170.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,172,975 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of HP by 18.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 139,126 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Insiders have bought a total of 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

