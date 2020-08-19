Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Stake Reduced by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 35.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average of $95.48. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BofA Securities raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.58.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

