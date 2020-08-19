Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $37,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,195,000 after acquiring an additional 362,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 655,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,272,000 after acquiring an additional 51,323 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $210,646,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,267,000 after purchasing an additional 35,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $447.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

NYSE DPZ opened at $411.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $389.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.00. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total value of $467,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,015 shares of company stock worth $6,849,135. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

