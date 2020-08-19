Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys New Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 4.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 34.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 39.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $71.40.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. JD.Com’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JD. ValuEngine lowered JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised their target price on JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on JD.Com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.48.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

