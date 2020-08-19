IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 277 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.0% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 449,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock worth $1,661,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.68.

ADI opened at $117.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.87 and its 200 day moving average is $110.39. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

