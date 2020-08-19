Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $177,813.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,561.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $109.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $123.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.77.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

