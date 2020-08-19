1,000 Shares in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,907,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,821,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,419 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,187,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $332,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,716 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,404,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974,443 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,410,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,737 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

