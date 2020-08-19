Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $40,000 in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in G. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 267.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 74.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Also, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $188,832.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,327.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

