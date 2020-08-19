IFP Advisors Inc Buys 202 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,841,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 255.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $411.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total transaction of $467,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,015 shares of company stock worth $6,849,135 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $447.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

