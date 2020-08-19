JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at China Renaissance Securities

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target hoisted by China Renaissance Securities from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
JD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded JD.Com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.48.
NASDAQ JD opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. JD.Com has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. State Street Corp raised its position in JD.Com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,614,000 after purchasing an additional 766,111 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in JD.Com by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in JD.Com by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in JD.Com by 2,895.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 665,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,958,000 after purchasing an additional 643,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,100,000. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.
JD.Com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
