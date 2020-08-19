JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at China Renaissance Securities

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target hoisted by China Renaissance Securities from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

JD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded JD.Com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.48.

NASDAQ JD opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. JD.Com has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.Com will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. State Street Corp raised its position in JD.Com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,614,000 after purchasing an additional 766,111 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in JD.Com by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in JD.Com by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in JD.Com by 2,895.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 665,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,958,000 after purchasing an additional 643,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,100,000. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

