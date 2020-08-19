Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 116,706 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,706 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of Dana worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 3,775.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dana by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 2.54. Dana Inc has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $19.21.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised Dana to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

In other Dana news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

